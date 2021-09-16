JEE Main result out, state boy scores 100

kolkata: The name of a student from Bengal, Bratin Mondal, featured in the list of 44 candidates, who received a 100 NTA score in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. Bratin's father Biplab Mondal said his son topped in Bengal. He had taken part in the first three editions of exams.



A total of 18 candidates from various states shared the top rank in the engineering entrance exam this year. The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati , Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared in four editions of JEE-Main.

JEE-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was conducted in February and the second in March.

The second phases were scheduled for April and May, but the same were postponed in view of the second wave of the Covid-19.

The third phase was held from July 20-25, while the fourth was conducted from August 26 to September 2. According to sources, the ranks of the candidates have been prepared taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores.