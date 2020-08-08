JEE candidates to get free online counseling

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct online counseling for candidates without charging any registration fees for the same. The tentative date for commencement of counseling is August 12. The results of the state JEE examinations for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the state were announced by the Board on Friday.



JEE that was held on February 2 had 73,119 candidates taking the test. About 51 percent of the candidates getting ranks are from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, 31 percent from CBSE, 3 percent for ISC and 15 percent from other Boards.

"In the current COVID -19 situation candidates will undergo counseling without travelling or reporting to any centre or institute for admission. We have set up 17,288 Common Service Centres (CSC) to assist them with registration, document uploading and choice filling completely free of cost," said Malayendu Saha, Chairman of WBJEEB.

The details of the CSC have been provided on the official website of the Board wbjeeb.in and on the counseling portal wbjeeb.nic.in.

In a bid to ensure that there are minimum number of vacant seats in the Engineering colleges across the state after the end of the admission process, the WBJEEB for the first time this year will allow fresh registration for candidates in every round. Candidates can rearrange their choice in every round except for those who have opted for upgradation. They must select maximum number of choices and are advised to select at least 20. They must lock their choices as well in every round. Previously, the candidates were not allowed to do registration after the first lap.

"We have also created awareness among students during the last two months informing them about the infrastructure of various colleges and courses that they offer. We are hopeful that vacant seats will not be an issue this year," said a senior Board official.

The total number of seats available for admission are 34,891. The total number of seats is 2,053 in 10 government Engineering/Pharmacy colleges; 28,493 in 86 private Engineering/Pharmacy colleges; 2,283 in 11 state universities and 2,062 in nine private universities.