JEE Advanced: Two from Bengal in top five in two different IITs

kolkata: Two students from state came in the top five lists at two different Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) zones—Bhubaneswar and Guwahati, as per the results of Joint Entrance Exam JEE (Advanced), which was announced on Sunday.



Jahnvi Shaw, who is a resident of Kasba, became the female topper for IIT Bhubaneswar this year. Shaw is a student of South Point High School in the city. She ranked 258 in the common rank list (CRL) and came third in the state. She wishes to study computer science in IIT Bombay.

"I started preparing for the exams in class nine but started focusing on it more in class XI. There were times during the preparation when I used to feel low and stressed but retained my calm with a hope to crack it," Shaw said She wishes to build a career in software engineering.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Shekhar from Siliguri made a place in the top five candidates list for the IIT Guwahati zone. He got CRL 193.

Another candidate Archit Singh from Durgapur got CRL 172. Nineteen students of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park secured rank within 10,000. Some of the students who got the ranks within 10,000 included Shuvraneel Mitra with CRL 834 and Saptashwa Baisya with CRL 940.

In zone-wise distribution of top 500 candidates, IIT Bhubaneswar has six candidates in top 100, 60 in top 200 list, 88 in top 300 list, 109 in top 400 list and 132 in top 500 list. While IIT Guwahati had two in top 100 list, five in top 200 list, seven in top 300 list, eight in top 400 list and ten in top 500 list. These two IIT zones have listed candidates who appeared for the examination from the east zone.

A total of 1, 55, 538 candidates appeared for both paper one and two on JEE (Advanced) this year. A total of 40, 712 candidates have qualified it, out of which 6,516 are female students.

Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone ranked at top in the female candidates list with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360. While RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone ranked at top in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks.