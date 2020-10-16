@jdhankhar1ji...are you just a planted mouth piece of @BJP4India!, says TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Thursday attacked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar raising allegation of his close association with RSS despite being the constitutional head of the state.



Senior Trinamool Congress leaders raised the allegation putting forward a document that they claimed was posted by the Governor himself in his twitter handle. According to the party leaders, the document shows that it was sent to the Governor by a member of RSS.

In a tweet, Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee uploaded the screenshot of the document that Dhakhar was claimed to have posted in the micro-blogging site.

Dhankhar tweeted: "Internal security environment @MamataOfficial alarming with 'al-Qaeda' finding WB safe haven and free run for illegal bomb making. All this even after appointing retd IPS Surajit Kar Purkayastha as State Security Advisor and Rina Mitra, as Principal Advisor, Internal Security."

Chatterjee stated in his tweet that "As a governor of any Indian state, one is expected to be a detached figure, not intimately connected with the local politics of the state. And then we have @jdhankhar1 ji, who, under @BJP4India 's thumb, directly takes orders from the RSS!"

Trinamool Congress leader and North Bengal Development minister, Rabindra Nath Ghosh, tweeted: "@jdhankhar1ji your tweets often make me think are those written by you as the Constitutional Head of the State who should but does not act in aid and advice of the cabinet ministers? or are you just a planted mouth piece of @BJP4India!"

Another senior party leader, Dr Shashi Panja tweeted: "A Governor's impartiality is key to good Centre-State

relations. Respected @jdhankhar1 ji, please start getting your information from credible sources, instead of ideological fundamentalists."