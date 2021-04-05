Jaya Bachchan to campaign for Trinamool across state

Kolkata: Actor Jaya Bachchan is going to campaign for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates at different parts of Bengal.



The Rajya Sabha MP of Samajwadi Party will be campaigning for the rulling party in the state for four days from Monday. She had already landed at Kolkata Airport on Sunday evening. She was received by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and president of the party's women wing Chandrima Bhattacharya at the airport. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee shares a good relation with the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan had inaugurated the Kolkata International Film Festival several times after Banerjee became the Chief Minister.

According to political analysts, the move comes crucial when actor Mithun Chakraborty is campaigning for BJP in the state. Jaya Bachchan campaigning for TMC also comes significant in terms of national politics as Samajwadi Party's chief Akhilesh Yadav has already extended support to TMC in this election.

If everything remains unchanged, Jaya Bachchan would be holding four mega roadshows in the state. She would also be attending a roadshow at Tollygunge where Aroop Biswas is contesting in the ticket of TMC.