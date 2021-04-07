Jaya Bachchan holds rallies for TMC candidates

Kolkata: Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan took part in a roadshow at Dum Dum in support of Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu.



Thousands of TMC workers and supporters took part in the colourful roadshow.

TMC supporters raised the popular slogan 'Bengal wants its own daughter.' Local Trinamool leaders also took part in the roadshow. Jaya Bachchan also took part in two rallies in support of Chandrima Bhattacharya in Dum Dum (North) and Debashis Kumar in Rashbehari. Both the rallies witnessed massive turn-out of people coming from all walks of life. The rally also witnessed an overwhelming response from women supporters, who joined in large numbers.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Trinamool candidate from Bhowanipore also took part in a roadshow in Central Kolkata.

The rally started from Collins Lane and marched through areas surrounding New Market. There were colourful posters and banners, urging people to vote for Chattopadhyay. Bhowanipore is a traditional Congress seat which later shifted to Trinamool. It had returned Mamata Banerjee twice.

The seat fell vacant after she contested from Nandigram and Chattopadhyay, four- time MLA, was shifted from Rashbehari.