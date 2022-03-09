Jay Prakash Majumdar joins TMC, made party's V-P

Kolkata: Veteran BJP leader, Jay Prakash Majumdar joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday. He has been made vice-president of the party.



Majumdar joined the party in presence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Firhad Hakim along with Aroop Biswas handed him the party flag at TMC's organisational meet held at Nazrul Manch.

Majumdar had been suspended from the BJP temporarily a couple of months ago after he questioned the ability of some BJP state leadership and had also alleged that the state unit was being run by a coterie.

Majumdar had held a meeting with Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP and others including Ritesh Tiwari, Sayantan Basu and Raju Banerjee on Monday.

After joining BJP, Majumdar said he had always supported the all-round development work of Mamata Banerjee.

He had compared Banerjee with Lionel Messi after Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the Assembly election. "I am thankful to Mamata Banerjee for keeping faith in me. I will continue to work as desired by the party," he said.

Majumdar, originally a Congress leader had joined the BJP in 2015.

Sukanta Majumdar, state BJP president said Majumdar would be expelled from the party.

Tanmoy Bose student leader of Jadavpur University also joined TMC on Tuesday.