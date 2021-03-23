Javed Khan releases 10-yr report card for Kasba constituency

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Javed Khan presented the 10-year development report of his Kasba constituency on Monday.



"The Left Front government had ignored the water problem in Kasba area. We have installed Golam Jilani Khan Water Booster Pumping Station, Kolupara Booster Pumping Station and Babubagan Booster Pumping Station. We also installed tublewells," said Khan, while releasing the vision document for the constituency at Bandhan Hall.

The total amount spent on tubewells, water supplyand Booster Pumping Station is Rs 1, 20, 36, 94, 692. Six Sewerage and Drainage Lifting Stations have been installed between Ambedkar Bridge and Kalikapur under the Kasba Assembly Constituency. "The sprawling Topsia football ground, locally known as Kustia maidan, will be turned into a building. In the first floor, there will be community hall. While the second floor will have a vocational training centre and community centre as well. This apart, the terrace will have a swimming pool," he said. "Our vision is to protect and maintain local peace, prosperity and harmony. CAA, NRC and NPR will not be implemented in Bengal," said Khan, who had won the Kasba seat on a TMC ticket by garnering 91,679 votes in the 2016 Assembly election.