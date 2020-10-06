Jatra industry unlikely to commence staging shows during Durga Puja

Kolkata: Jatra industry in Bengal is unlikely to commence staging jatra performance during the Durga Puja even after the state government's nod to go on with the same with effect from October 1.



"We are very happy that the state government has given us the permission to stage jatras. But it takes time to start the proceedings. The availability of ground for staging is a challenging task amidst the COVID pandemic situation. Besides, this a jatra show needs involvement of at least 40 odd people that includes actors, technicians, lightmen, musician etc. They live in different parts of the state. It needs time to contact them and assemble them under one umbrella. Rehearsals are also needed before final staging. It may take some more time but we will go on with the show. It is a major source of entertainment for the rural people," said Ram Kundu of Satyanarayan Opera.

The industry was closed since March with the implementation of lockdown in the state and there was total loss during the month of April May when we make brisk business.

Ashok Das, the owner of Rajlakshmi opera said that we are making preparations for opening up our offices at Chitpore. "We are making preparations for starting jatra shows as soon as possible after taking necessary preparations. But it is unlikely that things will roll on during the Durga Puja," said Das.

There are 40 jatra offices in Chitpore and more than 2000 people across the state are associated with the industry. Three associations associated with jatra recently held a meeting where it was decided that if any company is able to make preparations and can stage jatra during Puja, they can do so.

"The rural people made arrangements for us to stay in the villages where we stage jatra shows. We also lodge at the school buildings as they are usually closed during the peak jatra season. Will they continue to embrace us in the same manner at a time when we are passing through the COVID -19 pandemic situation?" questioned Kundu.