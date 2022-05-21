Jansanjog: 220 grievances disposed on first day in South 24-Parganas

KOLKATA: The South 24-Parganas district administration on Friday launched the outreach programme 'Jansanjog' (Connect with people) — a new initiative to improve public contact and resolve their problems.



The programme was launched in all the sub-divisions in the district. District Magistrate P Ulaganathan attended the programme at SDO office in Canning. The ADMs attended it at their respective sub-divisions. "There are so many small issues which can easily be solved by BDO/SDO/DM without any involvement of funds or policy changes. Given the vastness of the district, it is essential that the officers from District Headquarters, sub-division and Block level go to the people, hear them out and resolve their issues. Local MLAs and public representatives, line department officials etc. also attended the programme," a senior district official said. The programme will be organised in every Block and sub-division 3 times a month.

About 220 grievances were disposed on the very first day that included 32 in Canning, 47 in Baruipur, 59 in Alipur Sadar, 43 in Diamond Harbour and 39 in Kakdwip.

96 of such grievances were resolved on spot while assurance for resolving 115 grievances within the next 15 days were given through an assurance letter.