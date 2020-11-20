Janmukti Park to get a facelift, art gallery to come up in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: The only park in the heart of Kalimpong is all set to get a facelift. Renovation work at the Janmukti Park by the Kalimpong Municipality commenced on Thursday.



The park earlier known as the Industrial Park is located at Dambar Chowk in the heart of Kalimpong town. It is a immensely popular among residents, specially senior citizens of Kalimpong.

"Janmukti Park is an important public space. However, it is in a dilapidated state. The Kalimpong Municipality had decided to undertake renovation work of the park under the Green City Mission. The cost of the renovation is pegged at around Rs 1 crore. Many new components are being added to the park," stated Ravi Pradhan, Chairman, Kalimpong Municipality.

Under the Green City Mission the Municipality has undertaken beautification works of small public spaces all around town including two major works, one at Janmukti Park and the other at Carmichael ground.

"Along with the renovation we will have a new musical fountain; a children's park; a meditation area, an amphitheater along with a green room; toilets and three to four food courts," stated the Chairman.

Landscaping will be done. "An art gallery will also come up at the Park. This will help display and promote works of the local artists," stated Pradhan.

"We welcome the decision of the Kalimpong Municipality and thank the Chairman. We had no space in Kalimpong to display our works. It is historic. Till now no one had given a thought to the artists. His young and energetic leadership has taken the Municipality to newer heights," stated Tika Pradhan, President, Kalimpong Artists Association.

A gate will come up at the entrance of the park. "Tourists will have a place to go to specially in the evening. They will also see the works of the local artists. The park will emerge as a new tourist destination in the heart of town," stated

Pradhan.

A company from Kolkata with expertise in parks and gardens has bagged the e-tender for the renovation work.

The present GJM (Binoy) run Municipal board have successfully completed various development works including street lighting in all 23 wards, footpaths in all wards; beautification of public spaces of the town;

cleaning, renovation and building storage tanks in natural spring areas.