Janmashtami: Panchayats dept to home-deliver spl dishes

KOLKATA: A variety of food items prepared from the sweet palm (popularly known as Taal in Bengali parlance) will be home-delivered by the state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department to mark the occasion of Janmashtami on Friday.



"Different food items are an intrinsic part of the food-loving Bengalis during festivals. Sweet palm is associated with the occasion of Janmashtami. Considering the busy work schedule of modern life, the majority of women hardly get time to prepare a variety of food items with sweet palm. So our platter will consist of three different items from sweet palm,"a senior official of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) an autonomous organisation under P&RD department which is executing the home delivery said.

The Janmashtami special menu comprising 'Bhog er Khichuri', 'Labra', 'Taal er Luchi' (3 piece), 'Taal Er Bora,' 'Taal er Kheer' and 'Malpua' has been priced at Rs 275 per plate. The food will be available on August 19 during dinner and the next day at lunch.

The sweet palm that will be used for the preparation of food items has been procured from WBCADC's project farm at Debra in West Midnapore and Sonamukhi in Bankura.

Order can be placed through WhatsApp numbers 8170887794, 8240822346 and 9432207131.

The delivery area of CADC is from Airport (Gate1) to Garia along EM Bypass and from Dunlop in the north to Behala in the south which covers Kolkata and Bidhannagar- New Town in its entirety. In Howrah delivery will be available till Nabanna.