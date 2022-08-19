Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour

Kolkata: Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, was celebrated on Friday with religious fervour and gaiety across the state.



Greeting people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with wisdom, joy and peace. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Janmashtami was celebrated with usual enthusiasm at the ISKCON temple in Mayapur. Special puja was held and the main temple was decorated with lights and Sri Krishna and Radha were decorated with flowers. In Shantipur and Nabadweep, Janmashtami was celebrated with great pomp and show.

At Belur Math, a puja was held of the structure which is used to make the image of goddess Durga. The puja was held at the 'mangalarati' which was held early Friday morning. The structure was kept beside the image of Sri Ramakrishna and the special puja was conducted. After immersion, the main structure is taken out and the same one is used every year to make the image of the goddess Durga. Durga Puja was held sans devotees for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. Visitors will be present in this year's puja.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan offered prayers at the Loknath temple in Kachua which falls under the Basirhat Parliamentary constituency.

She distributed khichdi among the devotees. Thousands of people gathered at Kachua to celebrate the birth anniversary of Loknath Bramhachari.

Babubagan Sarbojonin Durgatsav committee celebrated Janmashtami in a unique way. Children dressed as Krishna were given milk in earthen containers to mark the occasion. This year Babubagan's theme for durga puja is "Maa Tujhe Salam." Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy, TMC MLAs Debashis Kumar, Debabrata Majumdar and Javed Khan were present at the function.