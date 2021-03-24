'Jangalmahal Shilpanagari project worth Rs 32K cr to be set up in Purulia'

Raghunathpur: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, said that Jangalmahal Shilpanagari — with an investment of about Rs 32,000 crore — will be set up that would generate large-scale employment in the region and vowed to ensure supply of safe drinking water for 100 per cent households in drought prone districts including Purulia in the next one year.



"When we came to power only 19 per cent people in Purulia used to get supply of safe drinking water. Now it has gone up to 60 per cent. Hundred per cent coverage would be ensured in the next one year," Banerjee said while addressing a mammoth rally in Purulia.

She has also mentioned about the Jal Swapna project that her government has taken up to provide tap water connection to every households in the state.

Banerjee held three back-to-back rallies at Para, Kashipur and Raghunathpur in Purulia on Tuesday. All the rallies received overwhelming response with thousands of people attending the same extending support to Banerjee.

There was a huge turnout of women, braving the scorching heat of 40 degree Celsius, in all the rallies and they were found blowing conch shells when Banerjee was announcing one after the other projects that she has proposed to take up after forming government for the third consecutive term.

Banerjee has also ensured of creating lakhs of job opportunities in Purulia itself as Jangalmahal Sundari Shilpanagari is coming up where and investment of Rs 32,000 crore would take place.

"I would urge you all to call back your relatives, who are working outside, as lakhs of job opportunities are getting created here. We have also taken up Matitirtha Prakalpa under which fallow lands in Jangalmahal areas are being used to ensure economic growth of the region and increase income of the local residents," she said.

Banerjee has also stated about reducing unemployment by 40 per cent in the state. She also promised that poverty in the state will also be brought down to 5 per cent.