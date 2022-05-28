'Janasanjog': 489 grievances resolved in camps held at 29 blocks in South 24-Pgns

Kolkata: Janasanjog—an initiative to keep administration in close contact of general public, to redress their grievances in respect of public service delivery—was held by South 24-Parganas district administration in 29 blocks on Saturday.



As many as 3065 grievances were registered, out of which 489 grievances could be resolved during the camp and assurance letters were given to concerned beneficiaries for rest 2576 grievances.

In the assurance letter it was specifically mentioned, by which authority the service will be rendered and and by what timeline. This initiative started on May 20 where camps in all 5 sub divisions of the district was held.

Under Jansanyog, 2 camps will be held in every block in every month and 1 camp will be held all Sub Division in each month. The camps will be attended by senior officers of District administration including ADMs and DM.

Line Department officials and public representatives will also be a part of the camps. A portal has been designed to track each grievance till disposal.

Some of the broad categories of grievances that came into camps are — Ruprasree, Kanyashree, land mutation, death benefit of Labour department, ration card related issues, Manabik, Lakshmir Bhandar, SHG A/C opening, e-KYC ration rard, Sainik Samman pension, caste certificate, Jai Johar, Jai Bangla, drinking water problem, Labour department related issues among other such issues.