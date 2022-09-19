Jamuria: One killed, two injured after part of coal mine caves in

kolkata: A labourer was killed and two others were left injured after a landslide took place at a coal mine in Jamuria of West Burdwan district on Sunday morning.



On Sunday morning while coal extraction was going on at the Satgram coal incline of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) in Jamuria area, suddenly a portion of the mine caved in.

Three labourers were working at the said spot at that moment when the landslide took place. Among the three, one labourer identified as Sadagar Bhunia died on the spot while two others suffered injuries.

The injured labourers were rushed to Kala hospital of ECL in Asansol, where they have been admitted.

Immediately after the evacuation, work at that mine has been suspended.

An organsiation of the labourers started agitating in front of the coal mine office alleging negligence on behalf of the administration. They also demanded compensation for the injured labourers and family members of Bhunia.

To control the situation, cops from Jamuria police station and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrived at the spot.

Later, the agitation programme was withdrawn after the labourers were assured of necessary compensation

and steps.