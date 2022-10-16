Jamtara: Kolkata Police unearth illegal firearms manufacturing unit

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Friday unearthed a firearms manufacturing unit at an underground chamber of a person named Shahjahan Khan's home at Mihijam in Jamtara, Jharkhand. During the search, they found seven semi-finished pistols with loosely fitted muzzles, firearm parts such as carbine magazine and pistol butts, amongst others. They also found heavy machinery like lathe machine, grinding machine and raw materials amongst others.

The information of the underground chamber had emerged during the STF investigation of a Munger-based improvised firearms and counterfeit currency racketeer Md. Imtiyaz (40-year-old). He along with his son and two close associates were arrested by the STF team of Kolkata Police from Sinthee More in Kolkata on Friday night.

Saturday, they were remanded to 14 days of police custody. The accused persons included Md Imtiyaz from Munger, 19-year-old Md. Sahil Mallik who is son of Imtiyaz, 24-year-old Indrajeet Sharma from

Narendrapur and 35-year-old Vickey Prasad from Bhawanipur in Kolkata.

The special team seized a carbine with dual magazine, ten pieces of iron-made semi-finished pistol body and counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000 from the accused persons.