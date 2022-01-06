Jalpaiguri SP visits houses of Covid patients to deliver food

Kolkata: Following the instruction from the Nabanna, to deliver food to the family members of Covid patients, Debarshi Dutta, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jalpaiguri along with other police personnel went to a few houses of Covid patients to hand over food items on Wednesday.



According to sources, after the instructions reached the SP office, Dutta instructed his officials to seek information from the local civic body for the addresses of Covid patients who are staying in home isolation.

On Wednesday morning Dutta along with other police officers and Saikat Chatterjee, member, board of Administrator of Jalpaiguri Municipality went to 20 houses to hand over food items so that none of the family members of Covid infected need to go out to market to buy daily essentials.

Dutta also sought information about the infected persons' health and assured of necessary assistance. During a meeting at the Nabanna on Tuesday, Chief Secretary, H.K. Dwivedi instructed the District Magistrates (DM) across the state to deliver food items to the Covid affected families through police. If family members of Covid infected person can get food at their homes, then they do not need to go out to buy the same, which would help the administration to prevent the infection from spreading.