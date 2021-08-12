Jalpaiguri: No-trust motion moved against BJP Pradhan

DARJEELING: A group of Panchayat members joined hands with Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) to move a no confidence motion against the BJP Gram Panchayat Pradhan of Kharija Berubari 2 Gram Panchayat in Jalpaiguri. Finally Rebati Rai, the BJP Pradhan, lost her chair.



The Gram Panchayat comprises 10 members including 7 from the BJP, and the remaining three comprising a TMC member; a CPI(M) member and a Forward Block member. On July 27, the BJP Upa Pradhan along with 4 BJP members and the CPI(M) member had requested for the process of no-confidence motion to be initiated.The Block Development Officer had called for a meeting to this effect on Wednesday.

The Panchayat Pradhan along with the other BJP members were absent in the meet.The Forward Block also stayed away from the meeting. The meeting chaired by the Joint BDO started proceeding after a half an hour long wait from the scheduled time. Finally, with the TMC member Prashanta Kumar Roy voting for the no-confidence motion, Rebati Rai lost the post of Panchayat Pradhan.