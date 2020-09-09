Jalpaiguri: Minor siblings gang-raped, consume poison, elder sister dies

Darjeeling: Two siblings from the tribal community were gang-raped in Jalpaiguri following which both the minors consumed poison. The elder of the two died while the younger is battling for life at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Three persons have been arrested in connection with this barbaric act while two others are absconding.



The two sisters had gone to a shop on September 4. While returning home through a tea garden in the locality, 5 youths from the neighbourhood abducted the two and allegedly gang-raped them.

The younger sister in a statement stated that the elder sister was force-fed drugs and then gang-raped. She was also sexually abused stated the younger sister from the hospital bed but had managed to escape.

Next day the two returned home but decided to end their lives. On September 6, they went to the riverside and consumed poison. The family members found them by the river and rushed them to the local hospital. With their condition steadily deteriorating the duo were referred to NBMCH. On Monday night, the elder sister who was 16 years old died.

"We demand exemplary punishment for all involved in this heinous crime," stated Khageshwar Rai, MLA. Police have started an investigation and have arrested Sibu Biswas, Milan Biswas and Chayan Burman while Bapi Biswas and Silan Biswas are absconding.

The three accused, arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 along with sections of the Indian Penal Code, were produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Jalpaiguri on Tuesday. They have been remanded to seven days of police custody.