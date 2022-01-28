Jalpaiguri: Doc's body found in rivulet

darjeeling: The body of a medical officer was recovered from a "Jhora" (rivulet) in a tea garden in the Jalpaiguri district.

Subrata Kumar Kar, had joined Indong Tea Estate as a medical officer on January 21. On Thursday morning, workers of the tea garden spotted his body in a Jhora that flows behind the labour lines of the garden.

The police were informed. They recovered the body and sent it to the Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital for post mortem. Police have started an investigation. "The doctor had joined the garden on January 21. He hails from Cooch Behar. He spent the entire Wednesday with us and was present for the republic day celebrations. This morning we came to know that his body was spotted in the Jhora. Garden chowkidar had spotted him leave his quarters on Wednesday night," stated Rajat Deb, Garden Superintendent.