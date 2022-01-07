'Jaladharini Dooars': Alipurduar admin to rejuvenate 13 water bodies

kolkata: The Alipurduar district administration has taken up a major water conservation project christened as 'Jaladharini Dooars', through which 13 moribund water bodies will be rejuvenated.



There are a large number of derelict water bodies, which are in urgent need of excavation.

Rejuvenation of these water bodies will increase agricultural, horticultural as well as pisciculture productivity and meet up demand for water scarcity during the dry season.

A special programme was held in every block on Wednesday to rejuvenate these water bodies in the name of Jaldharini Dooars under MGNREGA.

District Magistrate Alipurduar, Surendra Kumar Meena, said the schemes were being taken up with the total cost of over Rs. 2.28 crore, wherein 103569 mandays will be generated and approximately 15000-16000 persons will be benefitted.

"Dooars" is a place and "Jaladharini" refers to a land, which preserves water, so such a name has been assigned to this noble programme initiated under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.