'Jala Lane drainage line repair work to finish in 10-15 days'

kolkata: The Metro Railways on Friday said that the necessary repair of the underground drainage pipeline crossing DH Road from Jala Lane crossing in Kidderpore will be completed within 10 to 15 days and the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited had agreed to provide the assistance required.

The Joka-Esplanade metro project is being executed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The pipe with invert 3.5 metre below road level was not detected in the trial trench.

The three pipes detected in the trial trench were shown to the KMC authorities and declared defunct. Thereafter the pile foundation work was started and incidence of damage of sewer pipe in a small length of around two metre was intimated to KMC authorities.