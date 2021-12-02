Jal Swapna project: 2.40L tap water connections provided in November

Kolkata: Bengal has once again topped the list among all states in providing tap water connections to households. The state has come up as the best state in November by providing 2.40 lakh tap water connections under Jal Swapna project.



The state Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has set a target of ensuring tap water connections to 1 crore households by the end of this fiscal. It has taken up another scheme to ensure connections to more connections at the earliest. The department has identified the villages where there is inadequate supply of drinking water and took up separate schemes for separate villages for commissioning of "stand alone" tap water connections in the coming four months till March 2022 beside ensuring maximum number of household connections.

There are around 4,292 such villages with around 1 to 49 houses in each while each of the 6,437 villages has around 50 to 99 houses and 10,729 villages have around 1 to 99 houses each.

With the initiative taken by the Mamata Banerjee government to provide tap water connections in mission mode, Bengal is much ahead of Tamil Nadu in terms of providing the same in the month of November followed by Karnataka and Assam.

In November, Murshidabad among all the districts provided the highest number of household tap water connections. It has provided tap water connections at 42,301 houses followed by Nadia, East Burdwan and Bankura.

Pulak Roy, the state PHE minister, said: "Following the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we are working round the clock to ensure tap water connections to every household at the earliest".