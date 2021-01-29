Jagroto Bangla: CM asks cops to stay alert & foil attempts to trigger riots

Kolkata: Mentioning about the move to label "farmers as terrorists" by circulating fake videos after the violence that the national Capital witnessed during protests against the farm laws, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alerted the rank and file of both the State and Kolkata Police to be on their toes to foil all attempts of triggering riots in Bengal by spreading canards and rumours.



"Keep in mind that one fake video is enough to create riots. Didn't you see what they did with the farmers? They have been labelled as terrorists. Fake videos were being created and getting circulated through 50 lakh WhatsApp groups. They even said that if they wish they can make a fake video go viral," Banerjee said without naming BJP.

Banerjee, who is also the state's Home Minister, on Thursday, addressed a programme —Jagroto Bangla—at Netaji Indoor Stadium in which appointment letters were handed over to around 1,543 youth.

In connection with the attempts of triggering violence in the state by circulating fake videos when the Assembly polls are knocking on the doors, Banerjee directed the police to stay alert so that peace and harmony in the state are maintained.

Mentioning the series of initiatives taken up by her government since 2011 to ensure better infrastructure for policemen that include setting up of 39 psychological counselling centres across Bengal, Banerjee urged the rank and file not to get demoralised as it may lead to a suicidal attitude.

"Why should one commit suicide? There are always ups and downs in life. But it doesn't mean that one may take extreme measures. I would urge the rank and file to approach their seniors in case they are in any sort of problem. There is always a solution if any mistake is committed unknowingly, and it can be rectified even if it has been done knowingly. But suicide can never be a solution to any problem," Banerjee stated.