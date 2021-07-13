'Jago Bangla' to take digital route from July 21, announces Mamata

KOLKATA: On the auspicious day of Ratha Yatra, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced the inauguration of the daily digital version of 'Jago Bangla', the mouthpiece of the party from July 21.



In a video message, she maintained that since the inception of Trinamool Congress, the party leaders and workers had been contributing to Jago Bangla. Once the pandemic situation normalises, it will be turned into a daily newspaper.

Banerjee re-tweeted a message on social media, which was earlier uploaded by the official account of the party. "In all these years, @jago_bangla has delivered the message & vision of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial to millions of people in #Bengal and across borders. Watch this space on 21st July '21 as we get a fresh new look! Stay tuned for more!," the message read.

Before the dates of the Assembly elections were announced, Banerjee had said the party would come to power for the third time and it would be a new "Trinamool Congress."

After the party got 215 seats in the Assembly election, Abhishek Banerjee was made the all-India general secretary of the party and it was announced that the party would spread its tentacles to other states.

Meanwhile, sources said an organisational change in the party is in the offing. The party will implement the "one person, one post" formula. Stress would be laid on the young forces up to the age of 40 years. The party chairperson had said she was in favour of handing over the baton to the young members.

Many district presidents are likely to be replaced. Trinamool nominees, who had been defeated in the 2021 Assembly election by narrow margins, are likely to be entrusted with new responsibilities. North Bengal would be a thrust area for the party. The changes will be made before July 21. "The party will be more organised. The inactive leaders and members will be removed," a senior party leader said.