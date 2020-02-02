Jago Bangla emerges as most visited stall at Book Fair

Kolkata: Jago Bangla has emerged as the most-visited stall at the 44th edition of the Kolkata International Book Fair.



"More than 25,000 are visiting our stall every day. The rush starts in the evening," said Subhas Chakraborty of the Jago Bangla stall, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 28.

The stall, having the theme 'No CAA, No NRC, No NPR', consists of an idol of Goddess Saraswati and stage for conducting cultural programmes with a seating arrangement for the visitors.

It might be mentioned that thirteen books written by Chief Minister Banerjee—six in Bengali, six in English and one in Urdu — were released on the inauguration day.

Of these, the most talked about and preferred among the book lovers is Why We Are Saying No CAA No NRC No NPR. With 13 of her books unveiled at the Kolkata International Book Fair - that began on Tuesday - the number of her publications has now gone up to 101.

All her books are now available at the Jago Bangla stall at the ongoing book fair at the Central Park. One of the books is a collection of 946 Bengali poems christened Kabita Bitan, penned by the Trinamool Congress chief, who also paints and composes songs.

"The latest books of Mamata Banerjee are in demand. All the books written by her on CAA and NCR have been sold. We have asked the publishers to supply more books. We are selling at least 100 books every day," said Chakraborty.

"I appreciate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's initiative of writing book on CAA and NRC to make the common mass awareness about the draconian act and its effect," said Md Saqib, resident of Taltala and a book lover.

The book fair, with Russia as the theme country and having 600 stalls, is being held at the Central Park Mela Ground in Salt Lake. It will continue till February 9.

The international complex has the presence of UK, USA, Japan, Vietnam, France, Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Australia, 11 Latin American countries and a big pavilion for Bangladesh. It is open for visitors from 12 noon to 8 pm on all days.

In 2019 around 2.4 million book lovers visited the fair and books worth Rs 22 crore were sold.