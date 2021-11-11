Jagaddhatri Puja: HC bans procession

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday denied permission of procession during immersion of Jagadhatri idols in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

A PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court after a A child died after an ambulance he was being carried in, got stuck in a roadblock on National Highway 34 in Nadia's Krishnanagar. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

They agitators demanded that the procession of idols, which was stopped last year, must be resumed. There will be relaxation of night curfew in Chandannagore and Krishnagar in view of Jagaddhatri Puja. The notification issued by the state government stated that on November 12 and 13 in Hooghly and Nadia districts vehicles will be allowed to ply between 11pm and 5am.

The areas surrounding the pandals have been declared as no entry zones by the High Court in view of pandemic. 'Buri Ma' the famous Jagaddhatri Puja enters the 249th year in 2021. The Anjali will be organised online.