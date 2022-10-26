Jagaddhatri Puja: Civic body introduces 'Chandannagore Shree' awards

KOLKATA: 'Chandannagore Shree' award has been launched to encourage organisers of Jagaddhatri Puja in Chandannagore that attracts lakhs of visitors every year. And, with the relaxation in Covid restrictions after two years, the organisers are also upbeat. This year Jagaddhatri Puja in Bengal begins on November 2 and ends on November 5.



Mayor Ram Chakraborty announced the honouring of the organisers at a press conference on Tuesday. The Mayor said: "The Jagaddhatri Puja committees of Chandanagore will be given the Jagaddhatri Shree Puja Sammana. In the last two years, due to the Covid pandemic, there was a decline in the number of Pujas and no awards were given. But this year the pandemic situation is over and Pujas will be awarded."

As reported, the Mayor added that this year the award will be more attractive. "The Chandannagore Shree Awards will include Best of Best, Best Idol, Best Mandap Decoration, Best Idol Decoration, Best Lighting, Best Ambiance and Best Procession during the carnival," Chakraborty said.

He also said that there are about 136 Puja committees under Chandannagore Jagaddhatri Puja Central Committee and the civic body. Out of which 29 Puja committees have their jubilee this year. And about 51 Puja committees under the civic body will participate in the carnival. Out of these 51 Pujas about 26 are celebrating their jubilee. Ram Babu said that the civic body has instructed all Puja organisers not to use plastic materials. The civic body has already started the road renovation work on the route of the Jagaddhatri carnival.

An initiative has been taken to install about 15 bio-toilets at various places for the convenience of visitors. The control room is open for 24 hours during Puja days at Chandannagore civic body.

The organisers are busy completing the last-minute work from the mandap decoration, to the lighting arrangements.

Meanwhile, Chandannagore Police Commissionerate is keen to ensure the safety of visitors. During the press conference, Deputy Mayor Munna Aggarwal, Municipal Commissioner Swapan Kundu, Member Mayor-in-Council Subhendu Mukherjee amongst others were present.