Jagaddal: Three cops injured after miscreants hurl bombs

KOLKATA: Police were attacked in Jagaddal on Wednesday night by unknown miscreants while they were performing a picketing duty.

According to sources, like other days, a group of policemen was performing picketing duty near Atchalabagan which is close to BJP MP Arjun Singh's house.

Around 2 am, policemen saw something on the road and went close to check it. When a policeman was checking the object lying on the road, miscreants hurled bombs from inside a by-lane.It has been alleged that miscreants hurled at least four bombs at the policemen.

Three cops suffered injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital. Sources informed that so far police have detained three persons in connection with the case.

It is suspected that the miscreants attacked the cops as per a plan.