Jadavpur University V-C gets 2-year extension

KOLKATA: The state Higher Education department has extended the tenure of Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das for another two years.



This is the second time when Das has got an extension.

His tenure was increased by two years in June 2019 too.

Suranjan Das has been serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University from July 2015.

In July 2019, the state Assembly had passed the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 through which the retirement age of the vice-chancellors of state aided universities was raised from 65 to 70.

The Bill aims to retain efficient academics at the helm of varsities.