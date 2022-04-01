Jadavpur University V-C appeals for donations

KOLKATA: Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das has appealed to all ex –students, guardians and well wishers to make a financial donation to enable the varsity to renovate the Illumination Engineering Laboratory, in the Electrical Engineering department of that was gutted by a devastating fire on March 24 late night.

According to Das, many of the expensive equipment , research setups and research data got destroyed . The estimated loss of this damage is in order of a few crores of rupees, apart from damage to the infrastructure. Another adjacent laboratory of that section was also affected because of the fire. All willing donors have been requested to remit the fund, with a confirmation by email to fo@jadvapuruniversity.in and saswati.mazumdar@gmail.com stating the name of the donor, amount to be donated, the detail of the source bank and transaction ID. The bank account details have also been mentioned in the appeal made by Das.93 instruments in the lab majority of which were procured from Japan, Germany and USA have been damaged by the fire . The lab is named after Manick Sorcar, a lighting design wizard based in Denver, Colorado (US), and eldest son of magician P.C. Sorcar.

In March 2011, Sorcar had assisted the university in the opening of a laser animation lab under the university's School of Illumination Science.