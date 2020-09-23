Jadavpur University to hold final semester exams online from Oct 1-11

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) will conduct its final semester examinations online from October 1 to 11. However, the varsity will have a dedicated helpline to assist the students in uploading their answer scripts if there is a delay on the latter's part in uploading the same after the end of examination due to Internet connectivity or any other reason.



The students will be allotted two hours for answering the questions and will have to upload the same soon after they finish.

"We have decided to hold an open book examination in virtual mode considering the present COVID-19 pandemic situation. Students of Arts and Science (both Undergraduate and Postgraduate) will answer the questions mailed to them in pen and paper mode from their respective residences. All examinations except for MSc in Bio-Technology and Instrumentation Science will be of two hours," said a senior JU official.

The regular as well as the supplementary examinations of JU will be held between October 1 and 11. The schedule of the examinations has already been notified on the varsity website.

"If a student is unable to send the answer script through email, he/she may call at the helpline number. In such a case, we may allot some extra time or ask him/her to send the same through WhatsApp or other alternative modes. The helpline will be notified in due course and will be functional on the day of the examination," said the official.

Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) will conduct its final semester theoretical examination of two hours in blended mode (offline+online) either in open book system or in MCQ mode. The examinees will have half-an-hour before the examinations to download the question paper and they will have to upload their answer scripts immediately after the examinations. The visually impaired examinees may seek the assistance of scribes duly approved by the University prior to the examination. All the examinations will be held between October 1 and 18. Practical examinations will also be held before October 18.

The details have already been made available at the varsity website and the students have been advised to follow the website regularly for further updates.