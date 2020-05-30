Jadavpur University to hold final semester exam of engineering through no contact mode

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has decided to conduct final semester examination in engineering through no contact mode. The faculty council of Engineering conducted a meeting on Friday where it was decided that students will be assessed through home assignments and they do not need to come to the campus for appearing for their final semester examinations.



"The decision of holding final semester examinations in no contact mode has been finalised. The departments will decide at the ground level on how they should reach to the students at the ground level for assessing students through this mode," said a senior JU official.

The university has set a time frame of handing over marksheets to its final semester students pursuing engineering by June 30 with majority of them already getting employment.

Out of a total of 830 employable students more than 650 that accounts for 80 percent have already got their job offers. "We need to release them as quickly as possible as we do not want any student to be deprived of their jobs," said the official. Most of the employers have asked the students to join their respective jobs by July. The lockdown in educational institutions across the state is till June 10 as a preventive step to stop the spread of COVID -19 and the varsity feels that it is impossible to hold examinations through the conventional sit in process.