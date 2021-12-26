Jadavpur University 1st year offline BTech course from Jan 3

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) is all set to resume first year BTech courses offline from January 3 next year.



Jadavpur University authorities had initial plans to start classes from December 27, 2021, but it was deferred by seven days following requests from students.

Spot admission was conducted on Wednesday by the Engineering and Technology faculty where 437 vacant seats were filled. BTech classes were started from October in online mode by the Engineering faculty.

Nearly around 1,000 students have taken admission to UG courses.

Incidentally, the Calcutta University is still continuing classes in online mode. Most CU colleges in the city are continuing online and offline mode. CU has already decided to hold UG and PG exams in online mode in January and February.