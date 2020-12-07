Jadavpur Univ to get three permanent deans soon

Kolkata: The three faculties at Jadavpur University will soon get permanent deans. The names of the deans were proposed during the virtual meeting of the Executive Council held on Sunday. Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das is



expected to clear the positions on Monday.

The last permanent dean of the Engineering and Technology faculty at JU was Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, who is presently the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the varsity.

He had served as dean from January 2017 to July 2019. More than one professor has been appointed as temporary deans since then.

Presently, Professor Abhijit Mukhopadhyay is acting as the dean.

Sources said the name of Prof Amitava Datta of Power Engineering was proposed at the EC meeting.

The tenure of Dean of Arts, Subhasish Biswas and Dean of Science, Subrata Konar, ended in January this year. Presently, Kunal Chattopadhyay is acting as dean of Arts, while Subir Mukhopadhyay is the Dean of Science.

According to sources, the EC has recommended names of Omprakash Mishra of International Relations and Subenoy Chakraborty of Mathematics as deans of Arts and Science respectively.

"The names recommended by EC have been sent to the Vice-Chancellor. The recruitment will take place after his approval," said Sneha Manju Basu, Registrar of JU.