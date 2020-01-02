Jadavpur death: Woman had tried to save herself from falling, reveals probe

Kolkata: In connection with the mysterious death of a woman at Poddar Nagar in Jadavpur, forensic experts have found some marks on the roof which indicates that the deceased, identified as Sweety Sutradhar, had tried to save herself from falling down. Signs of Sutradhar having sat on the boundary wall were found as well.



According to sources, after preliminary investigation forensic experts have found that Sutradhar had fallen down close to the building. As it was found that she was sitting on the boundary wall and had tried to save herself from falling down, police suspect that she had fallen down accidentally.

As there are no eye witnesses in the case, police are depending on the forensic experts and circumstantial evidences.

However, Sutradhar's husband Kuntal Acharjee is still being questioned to know why he had left his wife and went home. Though preliminary inquiry is indicating towards accident, police are still trying to be sure that no foul play was involved.

On Tuesday night, a party was arranged on the rooftop by residents of the building located at 2/24, Poddar Nagar, to celebrate New Year's Eve. During the party, the residents including Sutradhar and Acharjee, had consumed liquor.

The party went on till late night and after the end of the celebration, all residents of the building including Acharjee, who was reportedly in a highly inebriated state, went to their respective homes.

However, no one saw Sutradhar at that moment. At around 2:30 am on Tuesday night, some residents heard a woman groaning somewhere around the building.

Someone subsequently called up the police control room and informed them about the situation. A few minutes later, a team from Jadavpur police station came to the spot and tried to find out if anything had gone wrong. But despite repeated searches of the area, police found no one.

Later, police knocked on the doors of the residents of the building, including

Acharjee, to talk over the matter. However, he did not respond.

On Wednesday morning at around 11 am, Acharjee informed police that his wife had gone missing. Police went to the apartment again and found Sutradhar lying in a pool of blood in a narrow passage between two buildings.

She was immediately rushed to M R Bangur Hospital, where Sutradhar was declared brought dead.