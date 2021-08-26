Jabs for 'spl' individuals

KOLKATA: Over 11 specially-abled individuals were inoculated at a vaccination camp organised in the city recently.

Besides, over 100 staff members of an institute for 'special needs' and family members of the specially-abled individuals were given the jabs.

The camp was organised by psychotherapist Minu Budhia at ICanFlyy - an Institute for Special Needs. Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Transport minister, Firhad Hakim, also attended the camp. "Vaccination is must in today's life. For all of us, our families, our friends, to remain healthy, vaccination needs to be our utmost priority," he said.