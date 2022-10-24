It's 'Tihar' time in Hills: Spl days for dogs, crows, cattle

DARJEELING: In the Hills, the adage 'every dog has its day' is exemplified literally! The furry friends indeed have a special day there. And, the special day is observed as 'Kukur Tihar' in the Gorkha community to celebrate the bonds between humans and the dogs.



Festivities in the Hills kicked off with 'Tihar,' with Sunday being commemorated as 'Kukur Tihar' in the honour of the man's best friend.

During Diwali or Deepawali, 'Tihar' or the 'Yamapanchak'— five days in honor of 'Yamaraj', the mythological Lord of Death— is celebrated in the Hills. It is one of the most important festivals.

The first day of Tihar is 'Kaktihar', dedicated to the crows, believed to be the bird associated with Yamaraj. On this day, food on rooftops and open spaces is left for the crows. The next day is the 'Kukur Tihar.' On this day, marigold garlands are put around dogs and vermillion is applied on their foreheads. After a round of worshipping, the dog is offered a sumptuous meal. Even stray dogs are not left out on this day and people offer food to them also.

Darjeeling, where nearly every household boasts of a pet dog or at least an adopted stray dog, witnessed dogs sporting marigold garlands and 'tikas' (vermillion dots) on Sunday. "This year, the dates are a bit confusing owing to 'tithis' (dates and timing as per Eastern calculations) clashing. Adding to this is the Solar eclipse. It adds up to the timing confusion," stated Arjun Chhetri, a resident.

There are mythological tales attached to 'Kukur Tihar.' It is believed that the gate of Yamaraj's palace is guarded by a dog. It is also believed that when King Yudhistira (the eldest of the Pandavas as narrated in the epic Mahabharata) managed to reach the gates of heaven in his human form, Yamaraj had accompanied him taking the guise of a dog. The dog is also the steed of the fearful Bhairaba, the God of destruction.

The third day of Tihar, which falls on the day of Diwali, is also called 'Gai Tiwar.' Early in the morning, the cow—which symbolises goddess Laxmi— is worshipped. The houses are painted and marigold garlands are put on doors to welcome goddess Laxmi.

In the evening after Laxmi Puja, 'tika' is anointed on the forehead of seven small girls as they are worshipped as forms of Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth. 'Diyo' or lamp is lit on the main altar of the house. Along with the 'diyo', a copper vase called 'Gagri' is kept filled with water and decorated with flowers. Girls dressed in traditional 'Gunue Cholo', sit outside the main entrance of houses and sing the traditional 'Bhailo.'

The next day is commemorated as 'Goru Tiwar', the day dedicated to the ox. In the evening, 'Deushi' is sung by groups of boys attired in traditional 'Daura Suruwal.'They play the traditional musical instruments, 'madal', 'chyabrung' and 'jhyamta.' 'Deushi' is the same as 'Bhailo' in essence, being a form of blessing but it is sung by boys. The five day Tihar culminates with 'Bhai-Tika.'