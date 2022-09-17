It's 'Tandav' for Hazra Park Durgotsab in their 80th year

Kolkata: Hazra Park Durgotsab committee in South Kolkata has come up come with a unique idea of conceptualising the idea of 'Tandav' through its pandal depiction.



Hazra Park Durgotsab, that turns 80 this year, believes that it will be an eye-catching work of art that will give shape to an abstract concept of 'Tandav'.

The Puja organisers are trying to relate the current scenario of the world through this unique concept.

This Puja is located at Hazra crossing (insidae Jatin Das Park).

"Science is described in Hindu scriptures as the scientific truth of 'Tandav' according to cosmology which is continuously happening every day as unseen creation. The daily cycle of destruction and creation is created in the nuclear instability that occurs at different levels of the universe and helps in keeping a balance. According to the Hindu scriptures, 'Tandav' is an integral part of our life which takes place with or without our knowledge," says a statement issued by the Puja committee.

It further states that the "quanta of great energy waves in the sound of the drum reaches the human body in waves. The entire universe becomes a single source of energy. This single energy is transformed and the universe becomes a reservoir of a single energy which is transformed into multi-dimensional ones." At Hazra Park, the organisers have tried to showcase the force of life and an artist's impression of 'Tandav' will find embodiment in the artistic creations in the pandal.

Sayan Deb Chatterjee, joint secretary of the committee, said: "This year's theme is to think of the continuous process of the universe. The main idea of the theme is 'Tandav', which is basically no specific moment, rather a continuous process."

Many consider 'Tandav' as a destructive force. But, traversing the pages of human history, one can see that it is being referred to as a special moment that initiates the change when something new is being conceived while something is destroyed.

So, forgetting the pain of loss, Hazra Park Durgotsab is gearing up for a new hope with their theme of 'Tandav'.

Even today, as a tradition, about 1000 Harijans are seated and are served 'bhog' and 'prasad' by the committee members spreading the message of harmony.