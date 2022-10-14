It's a shame: Mamata on Gandhi look-alike 'asura', says people will give befitting reply

KOLKATA: Claiming that people would punish those who replaced 'Mahishasura's' (buffalo demon) face at a South Kolkata Puja pandal with Mahatma Gandhi's look-alike, Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dubbed such an incident to be a 'matter of shame.' Without naming the saffron parties, Banerjee lambasted people responsible for such an incident. She made the statement while addressing a 'Vijaya Sammelan' at Uttirno.



According to reports, 'Mahishasura' was portrayed as a Gandhi look-alike at the Puja organised by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in South Kolkata. "What a shame! To avoid any trouble, I asked the police to remove the image of Gandhiji as 'asura' and put an original image of 'asura' there instead. Can anyone do this? We did not punish them. They will be punished by the people. They have insulted Gandhiji, Netaji, Vidyasagar and Rabindranath," Banerjee added.

Party leaders, including Sudip Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Babul Supriyo and Indranil Sen, attended the programme along with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Councillors of South Kolkata. Launching an indirect attack on the saffron party, Banerjee said: "What do they think of themselves? They cannot stage any movement. They think by sending (misusing) agencies, they can bring everything under their control. What will happen when you will not be in power?"She questioned, adding 'the agencies will then go to your houses.'

Banerjee said Durga Puja was held peacefully and business worth Rs 50,000 crore was done. "Among the most benefited ones were the small traders and businessmen. Those who sold rolls and 'phuchkas', did brisk businesses," she maintained. Coming down heavily on those who had criticised the state government for giving a grant of Rs 60,000 to the clubs, she said: "These people criticise as they have to find faults with the government. They visit the pandals, eat rolls and 'phuchkas' and then criticise why the money was given to the clubs. They forget the quantum of business Puja has fetched this year."

The Trinamool supremo also stated that her party would launch movements soon. However, she did not specify any date or the nature of the movements to be launched. Trinamool Mahila Congress will hold meetings in the Panchayats from November 1. "Don't think we are sitting idle. We do not launch movements during the festive season. We will start our movements soon," she added.

Highlighting the long cherished communal peace and harmony in Bengal, she said: "It is Bengal's tradition. The same Red Road, where the Durga Puja carnival was held, also hosts the Namaaz during Eid. During Durga Puja, people from different religions, language and culture take part in the celebrations. This unique communal harmony has attracted people from across the globe," she said. Indranil Sen and Babul Supriyo sang songs on the occasion. Speaking on a lighter note, Banerjee shared that she had taken lessons in vocal music for three years, but could not finish the complete course.