IT&E dept eyes exports worth Rs 40,000 crore in next 3 years

Kolkata: The state Information Technology & Electronics (IT&E) department has set a target of exports to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in the next three years. The department has witnessed a phenomenal rise in IT export after the Mamata Banerjee government assumed office in 2011.



"The IT exports for fiscal 2018-19 has gone up to Rs 22,897 crore up from Rs 8,335 crore in the 2010-11 fiscal. I am setting a target of Rs 40,000 crore in the next three years. The vision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is to take IT to II tier and III tier cities and a good number of our 17 IT parks across the state are located outside Kolkata and its adjoining areas," said IT& E minister Amit Mitra at TiECON Kolkata 2020, Eastern India's Largest Entrepreneurship Summit.

Mitra said that Fujisoft, the Japanese software giant has started partnering with the state government so that MSME can benefit through the former's advanced 3D design technology.

The state's fan cluster at Bansdroni is unable to compete with the big players mainly because of the poor standard of design.

"Fujisoft will integrate the most advanced design technology and the fan cluster will take off. 3D design technology of Fujisoft will also be used for the jewellery sector and metal sector to give them the much-needed boost," Mitra added.

Fujisoft that had signed an MoU with the state IT department at the Bengal Global Business Summit two years ago will also offer training in cutting edge technology to IT professionals.

It has been learnt that the state government has allotted a three-storeyed building to the company and seven 3D printers have already been commissioned. It is being developed at the Fujisoft Centre of Excellence and the official launch is expected to take place in March.

"The challenge for India is to connect IT with the manufacturing sector at cutting edge. A company can scale up much faster if you have industry application of your venture. This is where the government wants Fujisoft to chip in and help the companies to take entry in big manufacturing platform," a senior official of the IT department said.

"The idea behind organising TiECON in Kolkata is to take the city to the forefront of entrepreneurship," said Alok Patnia, Chairman of TiECON 2020.