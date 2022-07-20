'It will take 1 to 2 yrs to develop Shalimar as satellite stn'

KOLKATA: The General Manager of South Eastern Railway Archana Joshi on Monday said that the development of Shalimar as a satellite station will take at least one to two years considering the major work still left.

Shalimar railway station is situated in Howrah. The station is being developed in order to decongest Howrah station. The development work has been going on since 2018 and as per railway officials it was accelerated in 2021.

The work began in two phases. First one included construction of a station building, a foot over bridge, circulating road, three overhead reservoirs each with three gallon capacity. While the second phase included a flyover, another railway over bridge, remodeling of yards, pedestrian subway connecting jetty services and facilities like electrical substation, signage amongst others. Developmental work is going on at Santragachi railway station as well, but according to Joshi, first priority would be given to Shalimar. It has 3 platforms as of now and two others will be constructed. The station has been given around 17 south-bound trains to manage.