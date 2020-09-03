It was like winning from the jaws of defeat, hopefully there will be no more obstacles: CM

Kolkata: The cloud of uncertainty that was looming large over East Bengal's participation in ISL was removed with intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the red-and-gold brigade has got Shree Cement company as its new investor.



Banerjee said: "East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan are the pride of Bengal as their fame is all across the globe. Football in India cannot be imagined without Bengal's participation."

"It was like winning from the jaws of defeat as hopefully there will be no more obstacles and now the East Bengal club, that celebrating 100 years, can complete the formalities for ISL," she added while attending the programme at Nabanna Sabhaghar in which both East Bengal and Shree Cement authorities were present. The state Sports minister Aroop Biswas and Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma.

Expressing his gratitude towards the Chief Minister for her relentless effort to support the club, senior member of East Bengal Debabrata Sarkar said: "She has been constantly supporting us for the past seven months. She had called me up the day the tie-up between Mohun Bagan's and ATK was announced and enquired what will happen to East Bengal. She has urged us to move ahead assuring all support from her end." Tarun Jhunjunwala of Reliance, who was also present in the programme, said: "It would be a new beginning for the Indian football with the football giants from Bengal participating in ISL."

After Congratulating Shree Cement for tying up with East Bengal, Banerjee has also urged the group to invest in Bengal as well.

Banerjee also stated about construction of three gates in the city in the name of three football giants in the state -East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan.

The state government distributes football, boots and jersey among clubs in the state and also extends them support to run coaching camps. Biswas was also informed about hosting district level tournaments to

bring up players from grassroot level.