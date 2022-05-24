'It is important for all stakeholders to revive jute industry'

kolkata: Jute industry is the nation's pride and it must be revived, Calcutta High Court observed while hearing a plea. The court made this observation while hearing a case between Indian Jute Mill Association vs Union of India.



The Court said that it is important for all stakeholders to revive the jute industry. Justice Amrita Sinha, took note of the financial losses incurred by jute mills and said that all organs of the government need to support the Jute Commissioner to act against those indulging in hoarding of the raw fibers.

The Court made observations saying that all the parties who are a part of the jute industry need to adopt a holistic approach and revive the industry which is the pride of our country,

especially Bengal.

Reviving the industry will undoubtedly be a herculean task and joint effort of all stakeholders is extremely important, said Court. The Court was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Jute Mills

Association that challenged a notification issued by the Jute Commissioner of the Union Ministry of Textiles, in June last year under the Jute Textiles Control Order of 2016.

As per the notification, the Jute Commissioner had notified Rs 6,500 per quintal as the reasonable price for raw jute in respect of TD-5 variety in the state of West Bengal.