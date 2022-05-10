'It is for the Governor to decide on Babul Supriyo's swearing-in'

kolkata: Expressing displeasure over the delay in the oath-taking of Babul Supriyo, Speaker Biman Banerjee, on Monday, said it was for Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to decide on the date for the swearing-in of the TMC MLA and the inordinate delay in it will cause suffering of the electorate of Ballygunge constituency from where he was elected in the recently concluded by-polls.



"The issue is not with me. The Governor is looking into it. So I will not say anything on it," the Speaker said.

He added: "You (journalists) should question the Governor. I am surprised why it has been taking so long. I have sent the letter that was sent to me from Raj Bhavan to the Deputy Speaker and the latter has also replied to the Governor's letter. Now the Governor should decide what to do."

Banerjee stated that the Governor can come to the Assembly and himself conduct the oath-taking. "He may have personal likes and dislikes. But that should not delay the oath-taking," he added.

The Governor had designated Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee to conduct the oath-taking of Supriyo, instead of the Speaker.

However, the latter has informed the Governor that he cannot do the formalities as it will be dishonouring the Speaker.

The Speaker also made it clear that the suspended BJP legislators can vote in the presidential election.

"They have been suspended in connection with affairs related to the state Assembly which is not at all connected with the President's election. So their suspension will not be a bar in their casting of votes.

Five BJP MLAs, namely Suvendu Adhikari, Manoj Tigga, Narahari Mahato, Sankar Ghosh and Dipak Barman were suspended by the Speaker for allegedly beating up some TMC MLAs. They have been suspended for the remaining session till it gets prorogued.