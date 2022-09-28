'Issues like traffic snarls and parking problems in the Hills will be addressed'

Darjeeling: West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakroborty stated that stress will be given on infrastructure development and resolving transport related problems in the Hills in order to boost tourism. North Bengal State Transport Corporation will be plying buses on short routes in Darjeeling and surrounding areas after Durga Puja for the convenience of the public.



The Minister on a tour of Darjeeling held a meeting with the District Magistrate, RTO and other officials of district administration on Tuesday. Following this meeting, a team from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) also met him in Darjeeling.

"We met the Minister and asked him for the transfer of the Transport department to the GTA as it is a transferred subject and has not been transferred to the GTA yet. We also requested the Minister for an alternative road from Ghoom to Darjeeling. The Minister has invited us for talks to Kolkata. He has also asked us to submit a Detailed Project Report on the alternative road," stated Rajest Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA.

"There are a few problems in the Darjeeling Hills regarding transport in the Hills. We cannot resolve all the problems at one-go. It will take time but we will definitely address the issues one at a time. Issues like parking problems, traffic snarls have been brought to my notice. We will address these issues," stated the Minister.

He stated that the Darjeeling Hills are an area of importance for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "She gives a lot of stress to tourism. For tourism to flourish we have to ensure proper infrastructure. We will work on these lines," stated Chakroborty. When questioned on the long time demand of plying local buses in Darjeeling, the minister stated: "After Pujas we (NBSTC) will start plying on one route in Darjeeling town. Later, more routes will be added. It will immensely benefit the public." Meanwhile, the minister said that the contractual workers of SBSTC have decided to withdraw their strike. He had assured them that they will get work for 26 days in a month as per their demand and he will hold a meeting with them soon after the Durga Puja. Subhas Mondal, chairman of SBSTC said that on average 650 buses of the fleet ply daily. "Service will be normal from Wednesday," he added.