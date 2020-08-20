Issue trade licenses in 7 days or face fine: Asansol Mayor

Kolkata: The Asansol Municipal Corporation decided to deduct Rs 100 per day from the salary of the concerned official in case it takes more than seven days to issue a trade license without any valid reason.



In a tweet, Asansol's Mayor Jitendra Tiwari stated on Wednesday: "Trade License will now be issued within seven days and renewal of trade license will be issued within five days as per the decision of the Asansol Municipal Corporation."

He further urged applicants to inform them in case a new trade license is not issued within a maximum period of seven days and renewal is not done within five days. "If it is found that the delay was for no valid reason then a fine of Rs 100 each day for the total number days delayed in issuing the license will be imposed on the concerned official," Tiwari said.

He also urged the applicants to ensure that they must have all documents ready with them and to apply online to get a new trade license or for its renewal.

When contacted, Tiwari explained that they aim to help the traders so that they do not face any trouble in undertaking businesses mainly at this critical time of COVID-19. If the documents submitted are sufficient then there should not be any delay.

The Mayor further stated that an inquiry will be conducted against the official before imposing the fine.