Issue guidelines how Puja dole is to be used: Cal HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to issue guidelines on how the clubs would be spending money that was given as financial grant for the Durga Puja.

A Division Bench, comprising Justices IP Mukerji and Aniruddha Roy, during the hearing on Friday, said: "The Director General of Police shall file affidavit in the manner as directed in the said order dated October 16, 2020 for this year also by November 22, 2021."

The Bengal government had announced a financial grant of Rs 50,000 each to Durga Puja organisers this year as well to assist them host the mega festival. The state's financial department has sanctioned a sum of Rs 201,91,00,000 for the organisers.

Last year, the Calcutta High Court had directed that the money disbursed should be used approximately to the tune of 25 per cent for the purpose of programmes that strengthen the bond between police authorities and citizens and for facilitating the involvement of women in assisting community policing activities. The rest of the money made available should be utilised strictly for the purpose of procurement of masks, hand sanitisers, face shields etc for use in and around the Puja pandals.

All expenses should be backed by appropriate bills and vouchers to substantiate the utilisation certificates. All supporting documents must be submitted to the Sub-Divisional Officers in the districts and to the designated officers within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police.