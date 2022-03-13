Islamia Hosp to have neurosurgery facility

kolkata: Islamia Hospital, situated at CR Avenue, is all set to come up with a Neurosurgery facility soon.



"In the very near future we are going to start the Neurosurgery. We want to give services similar to that of Rama Krishna Mission Hospital. The OPD has already started. 40 doctors are catering to patients in different shifts," said Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who is also the president of Islamia Hospital, during a press conference on Saturday.

Amiruddin (Bobby), Member Mayor-In-Council (Market) who is also the general secretary of Islamia Hospital, was present. Hakim reiterated that the hospital authority accepts Swasthya Sathi cards on a first priority basis. There are a total of 240 beds in the hospital. Out of which, 40 are ICU beds.

Islamia Hospital was set up in 1926. It was razed some years back as it was in shambles. This new building has come up at the same place.

Due to infrastructure development work, the charitable Islamia Hospital was shifted from Chittaranjan Avenue to Dargah Road in 2015. The renovation is complete.